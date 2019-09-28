Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,444,685.47% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 185.06% at a $25 average price target. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.20% and its average price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 44.7%. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.