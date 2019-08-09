Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We are contrasting Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. In other hand, Histogenics Corporation has beta of 3.29 which is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 13% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.