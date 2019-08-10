Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.41% and its average price target is $11.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.