Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 22.47 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 11.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.