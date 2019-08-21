Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.74 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 377.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.