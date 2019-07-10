Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.05 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 63.02% and its consensus target price is $35.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. About 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.