Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 487.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.