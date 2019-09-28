Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Since Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 43 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,869,565.22% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 142,268,281.32% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 185.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.