Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 164.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 30.8%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.