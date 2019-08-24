Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 50.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 52.8% respectively. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.