Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 9.01 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.1 beta indicates that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 20.02% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.