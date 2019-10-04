Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 126,404,494.38% -93.9% -67.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,691,823.90% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.