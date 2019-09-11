Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.37 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.46. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Omeros Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

In next table is given Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a 14.06% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Omeros Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.