Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

We are contrasting Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.1 shows that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -26.22% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.