Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.71 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.