Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.