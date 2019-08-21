Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 166.24 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 24.7%. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.