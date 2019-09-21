Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.06 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 153.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.