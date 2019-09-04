Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.46 beta indicates that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 138.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 11.4% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.