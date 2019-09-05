Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1208.50 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aptorum Group Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 37.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 0.02% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.