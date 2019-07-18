Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.20 N/A -3.97 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11% and 97% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.