Reviewing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.12 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.