Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 14.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 10.2%. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

Summary

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.