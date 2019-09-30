Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

This is a contrast between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 152,182,163.19% 7.2% 6.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta is the reason why it is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $47, and a 39.34% upside potential. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 217.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.