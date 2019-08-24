Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.52 N/A 0.65 68.14 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 31.4. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.38 is Xencor Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors resTORbio Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.