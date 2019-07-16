Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.38 N/A -1.35 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 38.1 Current Ratio and a 38.1 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Xencor Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential is -7.55% at a $41 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 90.6%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.