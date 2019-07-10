Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.41 N/A -1.35 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.79 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xencor Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xencor Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.68% and an $41 consensus target price. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 9.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that PTC Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares and 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.