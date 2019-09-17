Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.68 N/A 0.65 68.14 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.80 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

A beta of 1.37 shows that Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Xencor Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential is 10.07% at a $40 consensus target price.

Xencor Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 31%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.