Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a 14.91% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Comparatively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.