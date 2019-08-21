Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 15.38 N/A 0.65 68.14 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.21 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xencor Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$42.38 is Xencor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.78%. Competitively the average target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 356.52% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 44.7%. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.