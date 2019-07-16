Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

We are comparing Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 284.99 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Xencor Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta and it is 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, with potential downside of -6.86%. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 184.55% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 32.5%. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Xencor Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.