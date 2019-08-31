Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 12.27 N/A 0.65 68.14 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.55 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Xencor Inc. has a 7.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.6, while its potential upside is 26.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fate Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 98.8% respectively. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.