Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.92 N/A 0.65 68.14 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 215.64 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.38, while its potential upside is 12.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.