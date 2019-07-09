Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 32.76 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xencor Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a -6.84% downside potential and a consensus target price of $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 41.7%. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.