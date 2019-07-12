Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

We are comparing Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.38 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.35 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s beta is 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

$41 is Xencor Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -7.53%. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 35.99%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cytokinetics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 76.9%. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Xencor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.