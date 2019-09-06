Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.84 N/A 0.65 68.14 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 167.42 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Xencor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.