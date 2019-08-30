Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Since Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 12.24 N/A 0.65 68.14 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.52 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xencor Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 7.53%. Competitively the average target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 20.00% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Xencor Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.