Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.02 N/A 0.65 68.14 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $46.33, and a 35.19% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 154.24% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 35.1% respectively. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.