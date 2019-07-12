Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.38 N/A -1.35 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.40 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a -7.53% downside potential and an average target price of $41. Competitively Alector Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 45.79%. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 45.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats Xencor Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.