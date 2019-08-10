Reviewing Xencor Inc. (XNCR)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.85 N/A 0.65 68.14 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xencor Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means Xencor Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.38 is Xencor Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.07%. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 86.92% and its consensus price target is $36. Based on the results shown earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 86.3% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.