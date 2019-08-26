Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 60.83 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 61.49%. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 22.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.