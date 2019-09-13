Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 34.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.