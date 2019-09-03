Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 52.94%. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 212.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.