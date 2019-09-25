Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a 29.48% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 18% respectively. XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.