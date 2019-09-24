Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.92 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XBiotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. XBiotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XBiotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.48%. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 43.09%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Omeros Corporation beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.