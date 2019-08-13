Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta and it is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 76.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 1.1%. XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.