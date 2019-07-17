Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.71 N/A 3.61 9.39

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.23 beta means XBiotech Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.87 which is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 17.5 and 17.4 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 80.06%. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price is $75.75, while its potential upside is 136.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Nektar Therapeutics seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.