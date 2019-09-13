Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of XBiotech Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.02% and an $13 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 46.3%. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.