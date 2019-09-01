Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Its Rivals results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. has 18.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have XBiotech Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.90% -48.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares XBiotech Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for XBiotech Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

XBiotech Inc. presently has an average price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XBiotech Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

XBiotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.