Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XBiotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means XBiotech Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.33% and an $13 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 13%. Insiders owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.